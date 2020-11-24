2020 Festival of Trees & Lights Goes Virtual with Launch of App and Scavenger Hunt on Wednesday

DES MOINES, IOWA — The COVID-19 pandemic may have canceled the in-person traditions of the ‘Festival of Trees & Lights’ in 2020, but organizers say they’ve created a virtual experience that will maintain the magic of the biggest annual fundraiser for Blank Children’s Hospital.

The festival launches on Tuesday evening with a virtual gala featuring grab-and-go meals and drinks. On Wednesday the real festival begins with the launch of an app that brings the magic to the palm of your hand and to the community as a whole.

For $5 (the same as the cost of a single ticket to the traditional festival) the app allows you to take part in a community-wide scavenger hunt for decorated trees. The app includes family holiday ideas including recipes and decorating classes. For an additional $10 you can schedule a Zoom call with Santa. You can also use the app to bid in a silent auction for trees and wreaths.

All funds raised through the app go to Blank Children’s Hospital. Despite the uncertainty of 2020, the hospital still expects to hit its annual fundraising goal with a successful virtual Festival of Trees and Lights. There’s also a way to donate more than the cost of the app.

The app goes live on Wednesday. You can click here to download or look for “Festival of Trees and Lights” wherever you download apps.