2020 Drake Football Season in Doubt After PFL Cancels League Schedule

Des Moines, Iowa — There will be no conference games for Drake University football in 2020, likely meaning no season at all. On Friday the Pioneer Football League announced that it will not hold a season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cancelation was announced with this message from the PFL:

“The Pioneer Football League’s (PFL) Presidents Council announced Friday, Aug. 7 that its league institutions will not conduct conference competition in fall 2020. The PFL membership is spread from coast-to-coast and throughout the Midwest which poses challenges related to team travel, as well as difficulties meeting applicable state, local and institutional health requirements and COVID-19 mitigation strategies. Recognizing competition is an integral part of the student-athlete’s educational experience, the PFL is committed to exploring meaningful opportunities and experiences for football student-athletes this academic year, if this can be done reasonably and safely.

This would be the first year without Drake Football since 1986 when the school dropped the sport for one year.