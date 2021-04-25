 

2 Women Injured in Shooting on Court Avenue in Des Moines Overnight

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two women were hospitalized after getting shot inside a building in the Court Avenue District overnight.

Des Moines police officers on foot patrol in the area heard gunfire coming from within the building at 216 Court Avenue around 1:06 a.m. Sunday. Police say they found two women suffering from gunshot wounds inside the building. Both women were transported to local hospitals where they remain hospitalized and are expected to survive, according to police.

Des Moines police interviewed witnesses and are continuing to investigate the shooting.

