DES MOINES, Iowa — Two teenagers were injured when a car crashed onto a sidewalk following a traffic accident this afternoon near Lincoln High School just minutes after school let out.

It happened around 3:30 pm near the intersection of SW 9th Street and Kirkwood Avenue, that’s just a few blocks north of Abraham Lincoln High School. Des Moines Police say two cars collided in the intersection, sending one of the vehicles crashing onto a sidewalk and into the two teens.

The teens were taken from the scene by ambulance with serious injuries. Their names have not been released. SW 9th Street remains closed in the area as police investigate the scene.