UNION COUNTY, Iowa — Two teens were killed and another injured after their vehicle crashed into a grain hopper trailer just east of Creston on Friday.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, 17-year-old Izabella M. Martinez was driving a Ford Explorer eastbound on Highway 34 at around 7 p.m. with her two passengers, 18-year-old Alex Conner Mauseth and 14-year-old Xavier Martinez.

A Peterbilt truck pulling a grain hopper trailer, driven by 63-year-old Kelly Lee Jones, was stopped at the intersection of Iris Ave. and Highway 34. Jones attempted to make a left turn onto the highway when Martinez crashed into the trailer, the crash report states.

Izabella Martinez and Mauseth died from their injuries at the scene. Xavier Martinez was transported to a nearby hospital for his injuries. Jones was not injured in the crash.