2 Teens Injured in High-Speed Chase in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa — Two teenagers were hospitalized following a high-speed chase with a state trooper in Hamilton County, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

The crash report said a state trooper tried to pull over 18-year-old Khalil Crawley of Waterloo on a rural road just north of Ellsworth around 11 p.m. Saturday night. Crawley allegedly took off and lost control, rolling the car several times into a ditch. Both Crawley and his 16-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital.

The 16-year-old, who authorities say was not wearing a seat belt, had to be helicoptered to a Des Moines hospital. Authorities have not released the 16-year-old’s name or provided any details about their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.