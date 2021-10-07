2 teens arrested on multiple attempted murder charges in Des Moines drive-by shooting

Scene of drive-by shooting in 2100 block of 23rd St., Des Moines on October 6, 2021. (WHO 13)

DES MOINES, Iowa – Two teens are facing multiple attempted murder charges related to a drive-by shooting Wednesday afternoon.

The incident started with a reported assault shortly before 2:00 p.m. in the 2100 block of 23rd Street, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

The suspects left the area in a black van but returned a short time later and fired at a home. The homeowner then returned fire as the van fled. No one was injured in either shooting.

Police located the suspects in the van nearby and took five juveniles into custody after they were identified by witnesses. A gun and marijuana were found in the van.

Officials now say a 15-year-old male and a 17-year-old female have been charged with three counts of attempted murder each. They are scheduled to go before a judge Thursday morning when a judge will determine whether their cases will be waived to adult court.

The suspects’ names won’t be released unless the cases are moved to adult court.