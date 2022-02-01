DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police arrested and charged two teens in connection with a shooting near the Polk County Courthouse on Monday.

Witnesses saw a group of juveniles shooting at a car at 5th Avenue and Cherry Street in downtown Des Moines around 4:30 p.m.

Officers later spotted the group that opened fire at the car. Police were able to identify the two shooters using surveillance video. A 16-year-old and a 14-year-old were both charged with reckless use of a firearm.

Police are not aware of anyone who was hurt in the incident.