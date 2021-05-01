2 Seriously Injured in Shooting on Des Moines’ North Side

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people are hospitalized in serious condition after getting shot on Des Moines’ north side Saturday night.

Police say a man and a woman were both hit by gunfire while inside a vehicle just before 8:30 p.m. at 5th Avenue and Orchard Avenue.

A neighbor watched as the violence unfolded and told WHO 13 there was an argument before the shooting started.

“I heard at least ten [shots],” said Ricky Hodge, who witnessed the shooting. “I hope they catch the person and throw them in jail because that’s where they belong for scaring people like that. That’s where they belong, in jail, not out here trying to hurt people.”

Police have not yet announced any suspects in the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.