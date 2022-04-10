DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are looking for a driver who hit and injured two pedestrians on the south side early Sunday morning then fled the scene. It happened at 1:53 a.m. in the 600 block of McKinley Avenue, according to a new release.

A 60-year-old man was taken from the scene in critical condition. The other victim, a 33-year-old man, was listed in serious condition.

Police have not released any description of the suspect or that person’s vehicle. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Des Moines Moines at 515-323-8370.