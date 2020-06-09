2 Northeast Iowa Women Die While Tubing on Turkey River

CLERMONT, Iowa – A tubing accident has claimed the lives of two northeast Iowa women.

KWWL is reporting the women died Monday while tubing on the Turkey River in Fayette County.

The incident happened around 3:40 p.m.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, both of the women were from West Union. Their names have not been released yet.

Clermont Fire and Ambulance, Elgin Fire, Tri State Ambulance, the Iowa State Patrol, and a DNR air ambulance assisted the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office during the incident.