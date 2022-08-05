IOWA — A seven-mile stretch of Interstate 80 in Dallas County was shutdown for hours on Friday morning after two multi-vehicle accidents that seriously injured two people.

The Iowa State Patrol says they were called out at 6:46 a.m. to a four-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of I-80 near mile mark 112 – that’s just east of DeSoto. One person was taken from the scene by air ambulance in critical condition. All other injuries were described as minor.

Shortly after that crash, the State Patrol was called to another multi-vehicle accident four-miles behind them. Five vehicles were involved in a crash near the 108 mile marker – just east of Earlham. One person was taken by ground ambulance from that crash scene in serious condition.

The interstate was re-opened to traffic after being detoured for a few hours. Both crashes remain under investigation.