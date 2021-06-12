2 motorcyclists killed in crash near Knoxville

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — Two people riding a motorcycle died after a crash north of Knoxville on Saturday.

The crash happened just north of the intersection of Highway 14 and Highway G44 around 1:30 p.m.

A deputy with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office told WHO 13 that two vehicles were driving north on Highway 14 when one vehicle stopped to turn into a driveway and the second vehicle struck it from behind. The collision pushed the first vehicle into the path of an oncoming motorcycle in the southbound lane of Highway 14.

A man and a woman on the motorcycle died from the crash, according to Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla. The drivers of both vehicles had minor injuries and a passenger in a vehicle was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the crash. The identities of those involved are being withheld pending the notification of family.