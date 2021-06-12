2 motorcyclists killed in crash near Knoxville

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — Two people riding a motorcycle died after a crash north of Knoxville on Saturday.

The crash happened just north of the intersection of Highway 14 and Highway G44 around 1:30 p.m.

A deputy with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office told WHO 13 that two vehicles were driving north on Highway 14 when one vehicle stopped to turn into a driveway and the second vehicle struck it from behind. The collision pushed the first vehicle into the path of an oncoming motorcycle in the southbound lane of Highway 14.

A man and a woman on the motorcycle died from the crash, according to Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla. The drivers of both vehicles had minor injuries and a passenger in a vehicle was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the crash. The identities of those involved are being withheld pending the notification of family.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News