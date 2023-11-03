DES MOINES, Iowa – Two motorcyclists are hospitalized after a collision involving multiple motorcycles and a car in Des Moines early Friday morning.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. on 2nd Ave. between Douglas and Euclid Avenues. Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said three motorcycles were traveling together when the crash occurred.

A woman stopped her bike at a red light when police say the man riding behind her, apparently traveling too fast, was unable to stop and his bike struck the first motorcycle, knocking it across the intersection and into a car that was also stopped at the red light.

The third motorcyclist was able to stop.

The operators of the two motorcycles that collided were transported to the hospital and Sgt. Parizek said both are expected to survive. Their names have not been released.

The third motorcyclist, 42-year-old Dorsey Wilson was arrested at the scene on a charge of operating while under the influence. He is being held in the Polk County Jail.

The driver of the car was not injured.

The road was blocked off for nearly three hours following the crash while police investigated, and the scene was cleared.