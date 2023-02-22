DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair has announced two new Grandstand concerts for this summer’s event.

Country artist Maren Morris with guest Lindsay Ell will perform Thursday, August 17th at 8:00 p.m.

Violinist Lindsey Sterling will appear with guest Walk Off the Earth on Wednesday, August 16th at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets for both will go on sale Friday morning at 10:00 a.m. on the Iowa State Fair website.

They join the other headliners already announced, For King and Country, Tyler Hubbard with Parmalee, Eric Church, and The Chicks.