IOWA — One lucky Iowa Lottery player has two million reasons to be thankful after the holiday weekend. A Powerball ticket purchased in Clinton matched the first five numbers drawn on Saturday night to win a $2 million prize. The ticket was just the Powerball away from winning the full $337.9 million jackpot.

This is the eighth time someone has won $1 million or more playing an Iowa Lottery game this year. There is still an outstanding $2 million winning ticket that was sold in Tiffin ahead of the October 7th drawing.

The winner of Saturday’s prize has not come forward as of Monday afternoon. They have one year to claim their prize.