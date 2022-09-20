HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa – Two people were life-flighted to Des Moines hospitals Monday night after a chase ended in a crash in Hamilton County.

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the crash, which happened on Highway 20 just a few miles east of I-35 around 8:09 p.m. The ISP’s report said a Toyota Camry driven by 26-year-old Viliami Wight was trying to elude law enforcement when the crash happened. The crash report does not list why he was being pursued.

Wight was driving recklessly and at a high speed when his westbound car crossed the center median and struck an oncoming semi-truck, according to the report. Wight and his passenger, 52-year-old Laurie Henke, were taken by air ambulance to MercyOne Medical Center for treatment. Their conditions are not known.

Both Wight and Henke are from Auburn, Washington.

No injury to the semi-driver was listed in the ISP crash report.

The Hardin and Hamilton County sheriff’s offices assisted the ISP. The investigation into the crash continues.