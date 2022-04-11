WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — Two men were killed in a rollover crash near Milo on Friday night, the Iowa State Patrol reports. The crash happened at the intersection of S23 and Pershing Street, just south of Milo at 10:45 pm on Friday.

According to an online crash report, 19-year-old Bryce Vandeliune lost control of his 2001 Ford F-250 and crashed into a ditch, rolling several times. Both he and passenger Koby Clary, also 19, were ejected from the truck. Neither man was wearing a seat belt. They were pronounced dead at the scen of the crash.