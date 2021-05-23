2 killed in fiery crash after pursuit in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people died in a fiery crash after a pursuit in Des Moines on Sunday.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened after a deputy conducted a traffic stop at 1:17 p.m. on a red Dodge Charger. Authorities say the vehicle was driving 85 mph in a 45 mph zone in the 4300 block of NW Morningstar Drive. When the deputy approached the vehicle, the driver allegedly sped away southbound on 12th Street.

The deputy pursued the vehicle but quickly lost sight of it due to the speed the vehicle was traveling. The deputy ended the pursuit but continued to search for the vehicle in the area, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said. A pedestrian then notified the deputy that a vehicle had just crashed at 12th Street and Oak Park Avenue. Authorities say the vehicle crashed two minutes after the traffic stop.

First responders found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames in a wooded area north of the T-intersection of 12th Street and Oak Park Avenue. Authorities say the intensity of the fire prevented immediate rescue efforts, but the Des Moines Fire Department was able to put out the flames soon after they arrived.

Authorities confirmed that two people died in the crash. Their names have not yet been released.

The Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating this crash.