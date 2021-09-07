2 killed in crash on Interstate 35 south of Ames

News
Posted: / Updated:

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — Two people are dead following a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 south of Ames Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. The Iowa State Patrol said a semi traveling southbound on I-35 near the 106 mile marker crashed into a trailer of another semi and then hit a van and a truck. This impact caused the truck to crash into the back of another semi.

The driver and passenger of the truck were later pronounced dead. A third person was also injured in the crash, authorities said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News