2 killed in crash on Interstate 35 south of Ames

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — Two people are dead following a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 south of Ames Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. The Iowa State Patrol said a semi traveling southbound on I-35 near the 106 mile marker crashed into a trailer of another semi and then hit a van and a truck. This impact caused the truck to crash into the back of another semi.

The driver and passenger of the truck were later pronounced dead. A third person was also injured in the crash, authorities said.