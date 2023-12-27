PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — Two people were killed just after midnight on Saturday after their car crashed into a ditch and caught on fire.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle on fire near mile marker 81 on Highway 65 near Pleasant Hill. When first responders arrived on scene they found a single vehicle in the east ditch fully engulfed in flames.

The driver of the car, 22-year-old Sean Pattschull, and the passenger, 25-year-old Nicholas Chescher, died from their injuries at the scene of the crash.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses saw the vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 65 and passing other cars at a high rate of speed. Preliminary evidence suggests Pattschull’s car left the roadway, crashed into a tree in the east ditch, and then caught on fire. Excessive speed, wet roads, and foggy conditions might have been contributing factors in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.