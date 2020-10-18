2 Killed, 3 Injured in Head-on Collision in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people are dead and three others injured following a head-on collision in Des Moines Sunday morning.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes at the 2900 block of 6th Avenue shortly before 5 a.m. According to the preliminary investigation, a northbound Toyota passenger car crossed into the southbound lanes and collided with a southbound Jeep SUV.

Two people died at the scene, according to Des Moines police. Three others were taken to local hospitals. One person is in critical condition and the two others have minor injuries.

The Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.