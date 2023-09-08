GRINNELL, Iowa — Two people were killed and another was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash in Grinnell on Thursday.

The Grinnell Fire Department responded to a report of a two car crash at around 1 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 146 and Newburg Road. When first responders arrived on scene they found two vehicles had crashed into the southeast ditch of the intersection.

Firefighters extricated one victim from a vehicle and transported that victim to a hospital in Grinnell. That victim was later transported to a Des Moines hospital via air ambulance in critical condition. Two other victims passed away from their injuries at the scene of the crash. One person suffered only minor injuries. None of the victims’ names have been released.

An investigation into the crash is being conducted by the Iowa State Patrol.