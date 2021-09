POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Two juveniles were injured in a single-vehicle crash west of Alleman Friday afternoon.

Polk County dispatchers were notified of the crash around 3:15 p.m. Authorities said the driver of the vehicle lost control and crashed at the intersection of NW 142nd Avenue and NW 30th Street.

Two juveniles in the vehicle were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.