DES MOINES, Iowa — Two juveniles have been charged in connection to a drive-by shooting outside of a restaurant on the city’s southside Tuesday.

Des Moines Police responded to a report of a drive-by shooting at around 10:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of SW 9th Street, right outside of Jim’s Coney Island. While investigating, officers found at least one bullet that hit the building and several shell casings. No injuries were reported.

A vehicle matching descriptions provided by witnesses to the shooting was located nearby. Police learned that the car had been reported stolen. The gun involved in the shooting has not been recovered.

Two male juveniles have been charged with second degree theft and interference with official acts. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.