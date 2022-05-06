DES MOINES, Iowa — On Friday morning the names of two Iowa State Troopers killed in the line of duty were added to the Iowa Peace Officer Memorial on the State Capitol Grounds.

Sergeant Jim Smith was shot-and-killed on April 9th, 2021 while trying to take an armed suspect into custody. Smith was a 27-year veteran of the Iowa State Patrol. Smith was survived by his wife and two children.

On October 20th, 2021, State Trooper Ted Benda was killed when he crashed while en route to an emergency call. Authorities say he swerved to avoid a deer, leading to the crash. Benda joined the Department of Public Safety in 2005 and became a trooper in 2016. He was survived by his wife and four children.

The Iowa Peace Officer Memorial bears the names of nearly 200 Iowa officers who gave their life in the line of duty.