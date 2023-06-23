IOWA — Two school districts in northwest Iowa whose boards approved plans to allow staff members to carry guns during the school day have both reversed course and voted down the policies. The reason for the change of policy: the districts couldn’t find an insurance provider who would cover them if staff were carrying loaded weapons around kids.

Both the Cherokee School District and Sprit Lake School Districts approved new policies last fall that would have allowed certain certified staff members to carry loaded firearms during the school day. Spirit Lake’s plan called for arming up to ten staff members who would be trained for free by a local firearm instructor. The plan was approved unanimously by the Spirit Lake School Board despite vocal opposition from parents and law enforcement.

However both districts reversed course this week and voted to end the policies after each district failed to find an insurer that would provide them with a full policy if staff members were armed. EMC Insurance reportedly informed the Cherokee District they would be dropped at the end of June due to the policy. At the time, the board planned to seek out a new insurer. Spirit Lake schools are also insured through EMC and were similarly informed they wouldn’t be covered if staff was armed.

On Thursday, the Spirit Lake School Board met to discuss a “Resolution Concerning Insurance and Safety Plan”. The Cherokee School Board met on Friday for “Discussion of/ action concerning insurance” and “concerning Board Policy 502.6 – Weapons.” The result of both meetings was the same – both districts are rescinding their weapons policies and remaining insured by EMC.

The impetus for the idea of arming staff members begin with the massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas in May 2022. 21 children and staff members were killed as hundreds of law enforcement officers were on standby for more than an hour outside the school.