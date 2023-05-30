LARCHWOOD, Iowa (KCAU) — Two people were hospitalized after a plane crash near Larchwood, Iowa.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that they received a report Monday around 1:21 p.m. of a single-engine airplane crash south of the Larchwood Airport runway.

Officials said that two people were in the plane at the time of the crash. Both were taken to a Sioux Falls hospital. One was airlifted for serious injuries considered not life-threatening. The other was taken by ambulance for minor injuries.

Authorities are still investigating the crash.

Larchwood EMS, Larchwood Fire Department, Lyon County Ambulance, Iowa State Patrol, and Sanford Air Ambulance assisted the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.