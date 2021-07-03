2 injured in shooting at Prospect Park in Des Moines Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were hospitalized after getting shot at Prospect Park in Des Moines Saturday evening.

Police responded to Prospect Park on the north side just after 6:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. Officers found multiple shell casings at the scene.

Soon after the shooting, two gunshot victims arrived separately at a local hospital. One victim suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and the other victim had a non-life-threatening gunshot injury, police said.

Officers are investigating the shooting.