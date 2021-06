DES MOINES, Iowa — A shooting overnight on Des Moines’ southside sent two people to the hospital.

It happened around 1:30 Monday morning in a parking lot located in the 1100 hundred block of Army Post Road.

The two people shot were taken to the hospital. One is in critical condition and the other is stable.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.

More information is expected to be released later this morning.