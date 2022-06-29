OTTUMWA, Iowa – Police are investigating a shooting incident that happened at an Ottumwa park Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the area of East Main and Brick Row around 4:24 p.m. on a report of a man bleeding from his head and neck, according to the Ottumwa Police Department. The man was identified as 20-year-old Jose Rosalio Hernandez.

Just a few minutes after that call, officers were dispatched to the Ottumwa Regional Health Center’s emergency room on a report of a male with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police identified him as 18-year-old Anibar Timothy.

Police said their investigation determined both Hernandez and Timothy’s injuries were the result of an altercation between two groups that happened at Foster Park. Both were treated at the hospital and released.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

If you have any information about the case you’re asked to contact the Ottumwa Police Department at 641-683-0661.