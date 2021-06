DES MOINES, Iowa — Two men are recovering after getting shot in a Des Moines neighborhood overnight.

Des Moines police say multiple people were gathered outside in the 1500 block of Henderson Avenue around 3 a.m. Sunday when some sort of altercation started, leading someone to open fire. Two men got shot. They were both taken to a local hospital in a personal vehicle and are expected to survive.

Detectives interviewed witnesses, but no arrest has been made so far.