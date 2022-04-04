DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after two people were shot Sunday night in Des Moines.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 2400 block of Hickman Road, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. The shooting resulted in the hospitalization of two people.

Police say a female is listed in serious condition and a male is in critical condition. Their names have not been released.

No arrests have been made in the shooting and police have not put out any information on a suspect.