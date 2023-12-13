DES MOINES, Iowa – Two people are hospitalized after being rescued from a burning home in Des Moines’ King Irving neighborhood Tuesday night.

Residents of a home in the 1700 block of Forest Avenue, across from King Elementary, called 911 around 10:15 p.m. saying they were trapped upstairs as the home filled with smoke.

Ahman Douglass with the Des Moines Fire Department said when firefighters arrived they were able to hear the smoke alarms going off from inside the home. Fire crews were able to rescue one person through a window and another was brought down the staircase.

“What we are able to say is that they were not able to get out of their house. I do not know if they were on the second floor and flames were on the first floor and they couldn’t descend down or how that whole thing is going to go about. But we do know is that we were able to successfully make an entry and get upstairs and bring one person out through the stairwell so, I do not know if they knocked flames down on the way to them or not. And then we also took someone from the exterior of the home,” said Douglass.

The victims were transported to local hospitals and officials have not released their current conditions.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.