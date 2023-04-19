DES MOINES, IOWA — The Iowa State Fair has filled the Grandstand concert schedule for 2023 with the announcement of a pair of award-winning acts for the final open dates.

On Friday, August 18th the fair will welcome Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges back to Iowa. Ludacris will be joined by opener Sean Kingston. Ludacris played a show in Clive last fall. He’s won three Grammys across a twenty-plus year hip-hop career. He may be just as well known for his appearances in six films in the Fast and the Furious series. Tickets go on sale at the fair’s website on Friday, April 21st starting at $30.

On Sunday, August 20th the fair will close its final night with a performance on the Grandstand by Jason Aldean. He’ll be joined by special guest Corey Kent. Tickets go on sale at the fair’s website on Friday, April 21st starting at $60. Aldean also played in Iowa last fall with a stop in October at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Here is the full lineup of concerts for the Grandstand at the 2023 Iowa State Fair:

Thursday, August 10th – For King + Country

For King + Country Friday, August 11th – Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line

Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line Saturday, August 12th – New Kids on the Block

New Kids on the Block Sunday, August 13th – Eric Church

Eric Church Monday, August 14th – The Black Keys

The Black Keys Tuesday, August 15th – Jeff Dunham

Jeff Dunham Wednesday, August 16th – Lindsey Stirling

Lindsey Stirling Thursday, August 17th – Maren Morris

Maren Morris Friday, August 18th – Ludacris

Ludacris Saturday, August 19th – The Chicks

The Chicks Sunday, August 20th – Jason Aldean

