JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa – Two people drowned after their canoe tipped on Lake MacBride Friday.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in to 911 around 3:44 p.m. from a witness who said they saw two people disappear under the water after tipping over their canoe.

Emergency crews responded immediately and began searching. Sonar equipment located the bodies in about 23 feet of water. The Johnson County Metro Dive Team was able to recover the body of the first victim just before 7:00 p.m. and the other body shortly after.

Officials identified the victims as Suad Al Yasiri, 28, and Willie Davis, 23, both of Cedar Rapids. Neither was wearing a life jacket.