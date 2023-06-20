DES MOINES, IOWA — On Monday morning the Des Moines Fire Department was simultaneously called out to two separate near-drowning incidents involving toddlers at their homes. It’s the first time that department officials can recall being called out to that identical type of rescue twice at the same time.

In one instance, an 18-month was found in the water not breathing in the Lower Beaver neighborhood. A caregiver provided CPR while EMTs were on the way and the child was breathing again by the time they arrived. In a second incident, a child was wearing a lifejacket but still ended up face down in the water in a backyard pool on the north side of Des Moines. That child was taken to a hospital for observation but was later released.

Thankfully, both children were out of the water and breathing again before rescuers arrived. But the scary incidents serve as a warning to all parents in the middle of the summer swimming season in Iowa. “We focus a lot on making sure the kids love water, but also respect it,” says Jess Harris with Foss Swim School, “We teach kids what we called the Humpty Dumpty, which is a big safety thing where we have them sit on the side of the pool we have teach them to fall in and turn around and get back to the wall.”

In both emergency calls on Monday in Des Moines, there were adults nearby at all times but the kids still managed to end up in danger.