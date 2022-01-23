2 Des Moines men charged with vehicular homicide after drag racing crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two Des Moines men have been charged with vehicular homicide for allegedly drag racing with a man who crashed and died last October.

Brady Clausi, 23, and Michael Crabb, 35, are both charged with vehicular homicide by drag racing and vehicular homicide by reckless driving.

Police say Clausi and Crabb were drag racing with 37-year-old Kyle Hogue on Oct. 19, 2021, when Hogue crashed his motorcycle in the 6500 block of Highway 28. Medics transported Hogue to a local hospital, but he died from his injuries.

Investigators said excessive speed and failure to maintain control of the motorcycle significantly contributed to the crash. The men were speeding at well over 100 mph when the fatal crash occurred, police said.