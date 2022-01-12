2 Delaware Township firefighters hospitalized after on-duty crash in Altoona

Two Delaware Township firefighters were hospitalized after an on-duty crash in Altoona.

ALTOONA, Iowa — Two Delaware Township firefighters are hospitalized with minor injuries after a pickup truck crashed into their SUV during rush hour Wednesday evening.

According to the Altoona Police Department, the Delaware Township crew crossed the intersection of 8th Street and 34th Avenue SW with its sirens on at approximately 4:30 p.m. The crew was attempting to respond to a crash on the 6900 block of NE 56th Street at the time.

As the Delaware Township SUV went north on 34th Avenue, a Ram 1500 truck going west on 8th Street hit the side of the emergency vehicle. The driver of the truck was cited for the crash.

Authorities say this crash is a reminder to watch out for emergency lights and sirens while driving.