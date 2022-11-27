HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — Two people died and three people were injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Sean M. Reid, 48, was driving a vehicle westbound on Highway 34 near mile marker 246. For an unknown reason, Reid’s vehicle went off the roadway, crossed eastbound traffic, and entered the south ditch, the crash report said. The vehicle hit a parked car and rolled before it came to a stop.

Sherry L. Reid, 50, and Judith M. Ellis, 73, were passengers in the vehicle and passed away at the scene of the crash. Sean and passengers Carol R. Johnson, 65, and Tammi L. Ellis, 48, were all injured and transported to hospitals.