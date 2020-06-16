Police: 2 Dead, 2 Injured in ‘Volley’ of Gunfire in Fort Dodge

FORT DODGE, Iowa – Two people are dead and two others injured in an early morning shooting in Fort Dodge.

The Fort Dodge Police Department says a call came in around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday about someone who had been shot in the 900 block of 10th Ave. Southwest. Police learned several shots had been fired in the incident and multiple people had been hit by gunfire.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found an unresponsive man lying in the roadway. Officers began life-saving efforts as they waited for medics to get there, but the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Two women were also hit by gunfire and required treatment. A 21-year-old is in stable condition and a 30-year-old has already been released.

A short time after the shooting, an accident involving one vehicle was found at the intersection of South 15th Street and 6th Avenue South. Investigators discovered the male driver had suffered a gunshot wound and lost consciousness while driving. Medical treatment was provided on the scene, but the man died. Police believe he was shot in the earlier incident in the 900 block of 10th Ave. Southwest and fled in the vehicle.

Investigators say the deceased men were 25-years-old and 47-years-old but have not released the names of any of the parties involved.

According to police, the initial incident involved a “volley of shots” being fired between at least two people. Police are still investigating whether those injured were involved in the shooting or were simply bystanders.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting in the case. If you have any information about the incident you’re asked to contact the Fort Dodge Police Department.