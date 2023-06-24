WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — Two people were killed and one person was seriously injured in a three car crash south of Indianola Friday evening.

At around 4:47 p.m. Darrell Dean Davisson, 47, was driving his truck northbound on Highway 69, north of 128th Avenue. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Davisson crossed over the centerline into the southbound lane. Davisson then sideswiped a truck driven by Wanda Gail Lydon, 67, and then hit another truck driven by Shane Caleb Estes, 38, head-on.

Davisson, Estes, and Estes’ passenger Paige Marie Clark, 29, were not wearing seatbelts, according to the crash report. Davisson and Clark passed away from their injuries at the scene of the crash. Estes was transported to a hospital via air ambulance in serious condition. Lydon was also injured in the crash and was transported to a hospital in a private vehicle.

The Iowa State Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.