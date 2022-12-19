DES MOINES, Iowa – Two people with gunshot wounds were found dead inside a home on Des Moines’ north side early Monday morning and another person was found injured by gunshot at a nearby park.

Police were called to the 2600 block of 53rd Street around 2:50 a.m. after multiple reports of a shooting came in, according to the Des Moines Police Department. When first responders arrived, they found two people dead inside a home. Police said they had been shot.

A third person was located at Riley Park, nearby, who was suffering from gunshot injury. Des Moines Fire Department medics transported them to a Des Moines hospital. Their current condition has not been released.

Police said there is no indication the incident poses an ongoing threat to the public.

The investigation into the shooting continues and police expect to release more information Monday afternoon.