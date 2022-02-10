FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — Two construction workers suffered minor injuries when strong winds knocked down part of the wooden framework of a Fort Dodge strip mall under construction, firefighters said.

The accident happened around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday on Corridor Plaza property, just north of a Burger King restaurant, The Messenger reported.

Fort Dodge Fire Department Lt. Nathan Conrad said that at the time of the collapse, winds were gusting to more than 30 mph (48.3 kph).

One of the injured workers was 14 feet (4.3 meters) above ground when the collapse happened, officials said. Both injured workers were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.