DES MOINES, IOWA — Two men are now in custody, accused of robbing three banks in the last three weeks in Des Moines. Luk Dak, 19, and Augustino Mneur, 20, were arrested Wednesday and charged with multiple counts of Robbery and Conspiracy to Commit a Forcible Felony.

Police say the men robbed three banks in the last three weeks:

January 26th in the 100 block on University

January 31st in the 3400 block of Ingersoll

February 12th in the 700 block of 7th street