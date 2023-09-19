NEVADA, Iowa — Two people are facing murder charges in connection to the death of a 7-month-old baby that happened in June.

The Nevada Public Safety Department said it was made aware of the death of the 7-month-old on June 11. An investigation was then launched to determine what led to the baby’s death.

As a result of the investigation Juan Angel Montalvo Jr., 35, and Sheyenne Nichole Shore, 23, have both been charged with first degree murder and child endangerment causing death. Nevada police said the two are currently in custody in California for unrelated charges, but will be extradited back to Iowa at a later date.