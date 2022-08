WAUKEE, IOWA — Police in Waukee are investigating the deaths of two people found in a home on Monday morning. The bodies were found in the home in the 2600 block of Abbott Drive after police say they were “dispatched to an unknown problem.” Authorities have not identified the victims or their cause of death. Police do say this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

