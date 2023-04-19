SIDNEY, Iowa — Law enforcement have released the names of two individuals who were stabbed on Monday and have taken two people into custody on drug charges after executing search warrants related to the stabbing.

Fremont County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the 500 block of Main Street on a report of a stabbing. When first responders arrived they found two adult males suffering from stab wounds.

Corey Miller 26, and D’Andre Kyle, 28, have been identified as the victims in the stabbing. Miller died at a local hospital from his wounds. Kyle remains hospitalized, but is in stable condition.

A search warrant was conducted at the residence the following afternoon. During the search illegal and illicit items were found, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said.

Mark Dupre, 26, and Katelan Jacobs, 23, were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver over five grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dupre was also charged with possession of marijuana 2nd offense and Jacobs was charged with possession of marijuana 1st offense.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety did not say if Jacobs or Dupre were suspects in the homicide investigation. DPS is continuing to investigate.