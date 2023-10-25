DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Parks and Recreation plans to renovate the marina at Gray’s Lake after it was damaged by ice during the winter of 2022.

Since the damage, the marina hasn’t been operating at full capacity leading to less revenue and usage by the public.

Des Moines Parks and Rec is funding the project through grants and is waiting on the City Council’s approval to determine when the construction bids can be taken.

The project will create a permanent storage area for watercraft with a viewing area on top of it. The marina and park would remain open during construction.