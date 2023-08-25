DES MOINES, Iowa — This weekend the World Food and Music Festival is back in downtown Des Moines for its 19th year.

There will be 53 food vendors at the festival from 26 different countries as well as 13 musical acts throughout the weekend.

Amelia Klatt, the Director of Events for the Greater Des Moines Partnership, said that the festival is a great way to support local businesses.

“A three-day festival with you know thousands of people in one place is really beneficial to have their name plastered everywhere on their signage. We also have them and other marketing material so our main goal is to support those small businesses and that’s one thing that we love to do,” Klatt said.

Everything starts at 11 a.m. Friday with a naturalization ceremony where 101 people from 37 different countries will become citizens.

The festival runs Friday from 11 am-10 pm, Saturday 11 am-10 pm, and Sunday 11 am-5 pm at Western Gateway Park.